News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: On impeachment inquiry, Trump says ‘Democrats want to take away your guns’ and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On impeachment inquiry, Donald Trump says ‘Democrats want to take away your guns’

In a video message, US President Donald Trump warned Americans that the Democrats, who are charging aggressively into their investigation over accusations that Trump tried to arm-twist the Ukrainian president into providing dirt on one of his main 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden, are out there to seize the basic fundamental rights of Americans. Read more here.

BJP readies plan to negate problem of plenty in Maharashtra

BJP will deploy a group of senior leaders in each of the assembly constituencies it contests in the Maharashtra state polls to curb the chances of a rebellion within the party after candidate selection. A zonal in-charge has also been appointed informally in each of the six regions of Maharashtra — Amravati, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune — to work closely with these “damage control teams”, which may seek support from local leaders of the RSS. Read more here.

Imran Khan talks Kashmir with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

UK’s Labour Party passed a resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during its recent annual conference. London’s longstanding official position on Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Labour and Conservative governments, is that it can neither prescribe a solution nor act as a mediator. Read more here.

From saffron to red: MI5 closely tracked Nagpur journalist studying in London

British intelligence service MI5 closely tracked Gopal Mukund Huddar, who made the transformation of being one of the first functionaries (’sarkaryawaha’) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when it was founded in 1925, to a Marxist after travelling to London to study journalism in the mid-1930s. He joined the Communist Party of India on his return to India in December 1938. Read more here.

India mixed relay team qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching finals at World Championships

India mixed relay team qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching finals at World Championships in Doha on Saturday. India finished seventh overall with United States on top of timings chart with 3:12.42. Read more here.

Dance Deewane 2: Jamshedpur’s food delivery boy Vishal Sonkar grabs the winner’s trophy

Jamshedpur’s Vishal Sonkar won the Dance Deewane 2 trophy including Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit, with performances on Yeh Hausla and Aashaayein from the movie Iqbal. He also received the cash prize of RS 15 lakh. After winning the show, Vishal said he wants to become a choreographer. Read more here.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 08:55 IST