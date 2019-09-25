From saffron to red: MI5 closely tracked Nagpur scribe Gopal Mukund Huddar

world

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:46 IST

British intelligence service MI5 closely tracked Gopal Mukund Huddar, a journalist from Nagpur studying in London in the 1930s, intercepting and transcribing his letters back home and recording his activities in London, Spain and colonial India.

Born in 1902 in Mandla in today’s Madhya Pradesh, Huddar made the transformation of being one of the first functionaries (’sarkaryawaha’) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) when it was founded in 1925, to a Marxist after travelling to London to study journalism in the mid-1930s. He joined the Communist Party of India on his return to India in December 1938.

The file on Huddar is mostly based on records of the erstwhile Indian Political Intelligence unit of the India Office within MI5. It was released by National Archives on Tuesday along with others recording the activities of intelligence operatives such as Kim Philby.

Huddar, who passed away in 1981, is described as a left-wing student in British records. He was among several Indians at the time working for India’s independence through associations in London. Before coming to London, he edited journal ‘Savdhan’ in Nagpur.

The file has several assessments of his activities, including his joining the Spanish Civil War in 1937, fighting in the Belchite region, being arrested by Gen Franco’s forces and being released under a prisoner swap arranged by Britain.

Calling himself ‘John Smith’ at the time to conceal his Indian origin, Huddar was said to be the only Indian member of the International Brigade that fought for a republic government in Spain, but was in fact among several that included noted writer Mulk Raj Anand.

In one of Huddar’s letters to W W Fadnavis of ‘Savdhan’ in Nagpur, an MI5 note says: “Adds that after furious thinking for the last three months he has decided to work in the R.S.S.S. after his return to India”.

“The writer was more than convinced that Congress as a national organization is bound to degenerate into a party like ‘Conservatives’ in England…But the writer would not like to join any party which will oppose Congress…which would tantamount to giving up the very fight for independence”.

In one of the intelligence reports on the activities of Indian students in London, Huddar is said to have supported a plan to gain the trust of soldiers in the British Indian army and on a given date launch attacks on cantonments all over India, besides killing British individuals.

Huddar’s associates mentioned in an ‘identity sheet’ on him mentions K B Hedgewar (founder of RSS), G S Parmarth, Ambadas Kesale “and others of the R.S.S. Sangh”. It adds that he graduated from Nagpur and taught in the Girls Mission School.

“Was a keen Hindu Sabhaite and favourite of Dr B S Munje and was one of the most prominent figures in the R.S.S.S. activities. Was convicted in the Balaghat armed dacoity (1931)…Had the impertinence to submit his nomination form for the University Court elections but withdrew it only on the threat of being deprived of his diploma in view of his conviction”, it adds.

In another letter intercepted by MI5, it said Huddar enclosed “a very inspiring message in Marathi” for RSS members, mentioning “Maratta History and urging every one of them to spread R.S.S.S. movement throughout Asia”.

After India’s independence, British officials continued to maintain records on Huddar, inquiring about his activities from the Intelligence Bureau. In 1952, IB’s A. Jayaram informed them that Huddar “is reported to have been inactive since 1949”.

