News updates from Hindustan Times: Sputnik-V shipments expected to arrive in India today and all the latest news

Sputnik-V shipments expected to arrive today as India plans a comeback

India is set to receive its first doses of Sputnik-V, the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease, on Saturday as Covid-19 cases and deaths have surged in the country and more than 300,000 new infections have been reported daily for nine days in a row. Read more

Govt explores possibility of producing Covaxin abroad

Centre is exploring the possibility of offering the locally developed coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin that has been jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for production abroad through a technology transfer between commercial entities amid supply crunch, according to government officials aware of the development. Read more

Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: When she thought Virat Kohli was 'arrogant' but ended up inviting him to her home

Anushka Sharma may be an actor herself but her meet-cute with husband Virat Kohli is a story fit for a Bollywood rom-com. On her 33rd birthday on Saturday, we are bringing you the story of how she met her cricketer husband and fell for his 'easygoing' vibe. Read more

The Disciple movie review: A demanding drama from master-in-the-making Chaitanya Tamhane

The music in The Disciple brings to mind that scene from La La Land, in which Ryan Gosling’s Seb, a lifelong devotee, explains jazz to Emma Stone’s Mia, who thinks of it as elevator music. “It’s not relaxing,” Seb says, on the verge of losing it. Read more

'When KKR are playing, it will get boring for me, so I have to watch it while fast-forwarding it': Virender Sehwag

Kolkata Knight Riders once again got off to a slow start against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Thursday. Read more

Watch: Navy deploys warship to import oxygen from Singapore, Bahrain, Thailand

Indian Navy deployed warships to bring oxygen from other countries. Special operation was launched to bring oxygen filled cryogenic containers. Watch more