News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am| ‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:17 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote

As voting in Delhi Assembly elections began on Saturday morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi especially women to exercise their franchise. Read more

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip

US President Donald Trump is expected to start a three-day visit to India with a February 23 event in Ahmedabad, an Indian version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Howdy Modi” show in Houston that will be substantially bigger, before going on to Delhi and Agra. Read more

Fire breaks out at high rise in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a high-rise in Seawoods-Darave in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported. At least five fire tankers are at the spot. Read more

After Birds of Prey, a definitive ranking of the DC Extended Universe films

It is unclear what is more dramatic: the tragic derailment of the DCEU, or the manner in which Warner Bros has attempted to bring the superhero franchise back on track. What began as a hungry move to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned into a textbook example of crisis resolution in the film industry. Read more

‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan Singh questions India’s selection in 2nd ODI at Auckland

India’s decision to ‘rest’ pacer Mohammed Shami in the must-win second ODI against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland has left off-spinner Harbhajan Singh bamboozled. Read more

How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt

Arvind Kejriwal, tipped to have the advantage in the Delhi elections, has framed his campaign as being about “kaam ki rajneeti (politics based on work) ”, writes Barkha Dutt. Read more

Astrological prediction for Feb 8, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person's personality.