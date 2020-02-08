Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 8, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Delivering when it really matters will help you in forging ahead on the professional front. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Soundness of an investment needs to be looked into, before going ahead with it. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges.

Love Focus: Day is excellent for those wanting to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Getting involved in whatever is happening on the social front will keep you forearmed and forewarned. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring.

Love Focus: Today, lover may require some space; make sure you do not interfere!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Remaining in touch with everyone will boost your reputation on the social front. Weight watchers need to put in more effort! Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. Those in the tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you are able to help out. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the back-burner today.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Reaching peak physical fitness will not be a problem for you, as you keep up your workout routine. Getting on the wrong side of a senior is possible today, but you will manage the situation well.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. The luck turns for the better for those looking for a job change. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Repayment of a loan can become a big burden for some. You may take time off from the dull routine at work.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. A healthy bank balance will help fuel your dream projects.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (August 24-September 23): An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. You will realise over time that those whom you despise today may become your greatest supporters tomorrow. Taking adequate care of your health is required. Shop owners may have to rework on their strategies to attract footfalls. You may have to stand by your commitment made to someone on the professional front. A newly employed family member is likely to throw in a surprise.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Winning money in betting is possible, but be judicious in your actions. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. This is not the right day to deal in property. You will readily extend a helping hand for someone in need on the social front. Dedication and loyalty in the present occupation is likely to get recognised and help you in enhancing your career. Don’t take any half-measures where health is concerned.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. This is not the day to travel long distances. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. You will need to steer clear of people you don’t usually gel with. Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquillity. It will be in your interest to speed up a transaction as the stars appear favourable. You may be required to hold the fort at work on a senior’s behalf today.

Love Focus: You will be able to impress someone from the opposite gender, paving the way for love to blossom!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your physical condition improves. Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. You may still have to sit with people you are not comfortable with and smile. A good break or a much coveted promotion is on the cards for those working for multinational companies. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. Those on a vacation can face difficulty in finding appropriate accommodation despite previous arrangements. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Those out to gain popularity on the social front will be able to play their cards well. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Financially this may not be the best of the days. You will find yourself up to a difficult task on the professional front and complete it to the satisfaction of all.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone close will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Some of you can feel tempted to skip an important event and pay for it! Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. You may succumb to peer pressure and get hooked on to a bad habit. You may be taken for granted on the professional front and get loaded with work.

Love Focus: Your perseverance pays as you find love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

