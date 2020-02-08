Fire breaks out at high-rise in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai

mumbai

A major fire broke out at a high-rise in Seawoods-Darave in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported, police and fire officials said.

At least seven fire engines were dispatched after the Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the call for help at 6.30 am. The fire broke out at the Sea Home Apartments in Sector 36 near Palm Beach Road, said police.

Fire officials said the fire enveloped the last two floors of the 21-storey apartment.

“There were no casualties but we are still trying to douse the fire,” said a fire officer from Nerul fire brigade . Firefighters from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, CBD Belapur and Koparkhairane were deployed to fight the blaze.

On Wednesday, firefighters rescued 18 people after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 15-storey building in south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill.