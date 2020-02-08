e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at high-rise in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai

Fire breaks out at high-rise in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai

At least seven fire engines were deployed to fight the blaze.

mumbai Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
The fire engulfed the last two floors of the 21-storey building.
The fire engulfed the last two floors of the 21-storey building.(Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo )
         

A major fire broke out at a high-rise in Seawoods-Darave in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported, police and fire officials said.

At least seven fire engines were dispatched after the Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the call for help at 6.30 am. The fire broke out at the Sea Home Apartments in Sector 36 near Palm Beach Road, said police.

Fire officials said the fire enveloped the last two floors of the 21-storey apartment.

“There were no casualties but we are still trying to douse the fire,” said a fire officer from Nerul fire brigade . Firefighters from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, CBD Belapur and Koparkhairane were deployed to fight the blaze.

On Wednesday, firefighters rescued 18 people after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 15-storey building in south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill.

LIVE: Voters turn up in large numbers at Delhi's 'critical' Shaheen Bagh
'Take responsibility of Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote
AAP seeks to retain power against BJP challenge as Delhi votes today
Set for a fight, BJP deploys 1,800 workers on each seat for Delhi polls
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump's India trip
'Protector turns predator': Security officer who killed judge's wife, son gets death
'Don't know why he's not playing,' Harbhajan surprised at India's selection
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
