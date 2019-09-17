News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Trump to meet Modi, Imran Khan soon and all the latest news at this hour

india

Will meet PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Imran Khan soon, says Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump has said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan premier Imran Khan soon amid tensions between the two neighbours after India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 today: A look at his many firsts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 on Tuesday and the Bharatiya Janata Party has kicked off a ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week) to mark his birthday celebrations. The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20.

In a jolt to Mayawati, 6 BSP MLAs defect to Congress; submit letter to Speaker

All six legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan joined the Congress and conveyed their decision to the state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi late on Monday night.

20-year-old Dalit man beaten up in captivity in UP, set afire in alleged hate crime

Police arrested three people, including two women, on Monday for allegedly setting ablaze a 20-year-old Dalit man after locking him up inside a room in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district. The man, identified only as Abhishek, was burnt to death on Saturday night in a possible hate crime over his relationship with a 19-year-old woman from a “higher caste”.

Virat Kohli-Steve Smith comparison: Sourav Ganguly has his say

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday did not want to compare Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, stressing that the India captain is still the best in the world but Smith’s records speak for itself.

HT Exclusive: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make film on PM Modi!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity seems unparalleled. Many are still trying to dissect this Modi wave that has hit the nation not once but twice! While the Modi magic has captured the imagination of the nation, the nation is trying to capture it onscreen. And looks like there’s no stopping Modi on screen either. HT has learnt that another film, albeit, on the current Indian Prime Minister is in the offing.

Narendra Modi is a multi-faceted personality, writes Amit Shah

Today is the 69th birthday of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Since his early childhood, Modiji has devoted himself to the service of the nation. As a young man, he showed a strong inclination towards working for the uplift of the downtrodden.

