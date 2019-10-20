News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: 3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed, says Army chief Rawat and all the latest news at this hour

india

3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat

After infiltration attempt by the neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, Indian forces attacked targeted three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed some 6-10 Pakistan soldiers, army chief Bipin Rawat on said on Sunday. Read more

Key conspirator in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago

One of the main conspirators in the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow used to work as a computer operator in a Dubai shop until two months ago and had returned to Gujarat’s Surat to attend a family wedding, officials have said. Read more

In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder

With the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is treading on the path of peace and development and anyone who tries to create hurdles in the way will be dealt with sternly, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said in Srinagar on Sunday. Read more

Doctor part of central team in Patna to check dengue spread is now a patient

An entomologist, from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, who was visiting Patna to check houses for Aedes mosquito larvae, which transmits Dengue, has now been afflicted with the disease. Read more

VVS Laxman, Greame Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home

When it comes to playing at home, there are few sides as dangerous as Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team. Since February 2013, they have not lose a single home series - a run that eclipsed the famous Australian teams led by Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting in the 1990s and the 2000s. With Kohli & Co running riot once again in the Ranchi Test, VVS Laxman and Greame Smith decided to compile a dream team which, in their opinion, will be able to compete against this Indian cricket team on home conditions. Read more

The significance of the vote | HT editorial

Maharashtra and Haryana vote tomorrow to elect representatives for their state assemblies. The poll will determine the nature of the next government in both the states. Given the increasing power of state governments in the day-to-day lives of citizens, the outcome will have clear governance implications for the growth, development and human index trajectory of people living in both states. Read more

