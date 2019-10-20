3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:20 IST

Army chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday said Indian forces crossed over into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and targeted three terror camps and killed some 6-10 Pakistan soldiers after infiltration attempt by the neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector.

“On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed,” General Bipin Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Army Chief over the situation following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in J&K.

“Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer, but before they could attempt the infiltration... It was decided that we target the terror camps across the border. We had the coordinates of these camps. We have caused severe damage to terrorists infrastructure across,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of October 19-20.

Elaborating upon the operation, Rawat said the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK. “In the retaliatory action, we have caused severe damage to terrorists infrastructure. Terrorists camps opposite Tangdhar sector have been destroyed.”

The Army chief said that terrorists have been advancing towards the camps in the forward areas. In last one month, he said, there have been repeated attempts.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, the general said, there have been repeated inputs of infiltration by terrorists from across the border to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 19:05 IST