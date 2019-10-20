VVS Laxman, Greame Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home

cricket

When it comes to playing at home, there are few sides as dangerous as Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team. Since February 2013, they have not lose a single home series - a run that eclipsed the famous Australian teams led by Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting in the 1990s and the 2000s. In the period, they have won 11 series - a world record in Test cricket - and when it comes to matches, they have lost just one out of their last 31. With Kohli & Co running riot once again in the Ranchi Test, VVS Laxman and Greame Smith decided to compile a dream team which, in their opinion, will be able to compete against this Indian cricket team on home conditions.

There are two South Africa players in the team and they are Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock.Elgar and De Kock both scored centuries in the first Test of the ongoing series. Elgar was given the responsibility of opening the innings alongside Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal who has impressed in the recent past with the bat.

The middle order of the team looked quite impressive as it boasted of massive names like Kane Williamson and Steve Smith while Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were slotted at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. At No. 7, England’s Ashes hero Ben Stokes was almost a no-brainer for the two experts.

Coming to the bowling attack, Laxman and Smith decided to opt for the Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins and the upcoming talent Jofra Archer from England with ‘The Goat’ Nathan Lyon being the specialist spin option.

Laxman & Smith’s combined XI: Dean Elgar, Tamim Iqbal, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Nathan Lyon.

