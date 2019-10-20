e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

VVS Laxman, Greame Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home

VVS Laxman and Greame Smith decided to compile a dream team which, in their opinion, will be able to compete against this Indian cricket team on home conditions.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

When it comes to playing at home, there are few sides as dangerous as Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team. Since February 2013, they have not lose a single home series - a run that eclipsed the famous Australian teams led by Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting in the 1990s and the 2000s. In the period, they have won 11 series - a world record in Test cricket - and when it comes to matches, they have lost just one out of their last 31. With Kohli & Co running riot once again in the Ranchi Test, VVS Laxman and Greame Smith decided to compile a dream team which, in their opinion, will be able to compete against this Indian cricket team on home conditions.

READ: Umesh Yadav emulates Sachin Tendulkar’s batting feat in Ranchi Test

There are two South Africa players in the team and they are Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock.Elgar and De Kock both scored centuries in the first Test of the ongoing series. Elgar was given the responsibility of opening the innings alongside Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal who has impressed in the recent past with the bat.

The middle order of the team looked quite impressive as it boasted of massive names like Kane Williamson and Steve Smith while Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were slotted at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. At No. 7, England’s Ashes hero Ben Stokes was almost a no-brainer for the two experts.

READ: VVS Laxman accurately predicted Rohit Sharma’s score - Watch

Coming to the bowling attack, Laxman and Smith decided to opt for the Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins and the upcoming talent Jofra Archer from England with ‘The Goat’ Nathan Lyon being the specialist spin option.

Laxman & Smith’s combined XI: Dean Elgar, Tamim Iqbal, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Nathan Lyon.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 20:39 IST

tags
top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket