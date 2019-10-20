India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman accurately predicted Rohit Sharma’s score - Watch

cricket

India batsman Rohit Sharma scripted several records on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi as he went on to smash his maiden Test double hundred. The right-handed batsman went on to become the first Indian batsman to score a double hundred with a six, and also became only the fourth player after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle to get a double hundred in both Tests and ODIs.

Rohit’s brilliant innings came to an end for 212 after he slogged a delivery at deep backward square leg to Lungi Ngidi off Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada. Surprisingly, at the start of the day’s play, former Indian batsman-turned-commentator VVS Laxman had predicted the exact same score for Rohit.

After the day was called off early due to bad light, a video was shown on the post-match analysis segment on the broadcast channel which showed host Mayanti Langer asking Laxman how much will Rohit score. “How much will Rohit make Laxman?” she asked. In his reply, Laxman had said: “212!”

The reply prompted laughter from Dean Elgar and Langer. But as Joaquin Phoneix asked in his latest movie Joker - “Who’s laughing now!?”

Former India batsman Akash Chopra also took to Twitter to praise Laxman’s prediction and called said: “Told ya...VVS is never wrong. NEVER. #Octopus.”

After Rohit’s innings, Umesh Yadav hammered 31 runs in 10 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings after India reached 497/9. The visitors found themselves in trouble after going down nine for two, as Indian fast bowlers sent the opposition openers back to the pavilion in Ranchi before the play was called off due to bad light.

