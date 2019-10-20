India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav emulates Sachin Tendulkar’s batting feat

cricket

Umesh Yadav is not someone who is well known for his batting skills but on Day 2 of the third Test encounter between India and South Africa, the fast bowler thrilled everyone with his six-hitting talents. Umesh Yadav (31) smacked five sixes, all off spinner George Linde’s bowling, in a 10-ball blitz before falling to the tormented left-arm spinner who returned figures of 4-133. It was his highest score in Test cricket and thanks to his brilliant batting, he became the third batsman ever to score two sixes off the first two deliveries he faced. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and late West Indies batsman Foffie Williams are the two other batsmen.

He also became the fastest player in Test history to score 30+ runs. He surpassed Stephen Fleming, who had struck 31* runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. West Indies’ Nam McLean’s 12-ball 31 (vs South Africa in 1998), Abdur Razzak’s 17-ball 43 (vs Zimbabwe in 2011) and Australia’s WP Howell’s 15-ball 35 make the top five. Umesh also recorded a strike rate of 310 with the bat which is the highest strike rate in a 10+ ball innings in Tests.

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket while Ajinkya Rahane ended his three-year wait for a Test ton at home as India declared on 497/9 and reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light brought an early end to the second day’s play.

After the Rohit-Rahane show, Ravindra Jadeja hit a composed half-century while Umesh Yadav smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 31 to swell India’s first innings total. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (1 batting) and Zubayr Hamza (0 batting) were at the crease in a rejigged batting order before bad light stopped play shortly after Tea, much like the first day.

