e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav emulates Sachin Tendulkar’s batting feat

Umesh Yadav (31) smacked five sixes, all off spinner George Linde’s bowling, in a 10-ball blitz before falling to the tormented left-arm spinner.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Umesh Yadav, right, bats.
India's Umesh Yadav, right, bats.(AP)
         

Umesh Yadav is not someone who is well known for his batting skills but on Day 2 of the third Test encounter between India and South Africa, the fast bowler thrilled everyone with his six-hitting talents. Umesh Yadav (31) smacked five sixes, all off spinner George Linde’s bowling, in a 10-ball blitz before falling to the tormented left-arm spinner who returned figures of 4-133. It was his highest score in Test cricket and thanks to his brilliant batting, he became the third batsman ever to score two sixes off the first two deliveries he faced. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and late West Indies batsman Foffie Williams are the two other batsmen.

READ: 6 6 0 1 6 0 6 0 6 W: Umesh Yadav ‘the batsman’ shatters Test records

He also became the fastest player in Test history to score 30+ runs. He surpassed Stephen Fleming, who had struck 31* runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. West Indies’ Nam McLean’s 12-ball 31 (vs South Africa in 1998), Abdur Razzak’s 17-ball 43 (vs Zimbabwe in 2011) and Australia’s WP Howell’s 15-ball 35 make the top five. Umesh also recorded a strike rate of 310 with the bat which is the highest strike rate in a 10+ ball innings in Tests.

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket while Ajinkya Rahane ended his three-year wait for a Test ton at home as India declared on 497/9 and reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light brought an early end to the second day’s play.

READ: The Ajinkya Rahane unique record that you might have missed

After the Rohit-Rahane show, Ravindra Jadeja hit a composed half-century while Umesh Yadav smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 31 to swell India’s first innings total. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (1 batting) and Zubayr Hamza (0 batting) were at the crease in a rejigged batting order before bad light stopped play shortly after Tea, much like the first day.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:55 IST

tags
top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket