News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Bengal governor in fresh face off with govt after officials skip meetings and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal governor in fresh face off with govt after officials skip meetings

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out on seeing bureaucrats and local people’s representatives absent from back-to-back interactive sessions he had convened during his visit to the Sunderbans stretched across the districts of North and South 24 Parganas.

Army officer killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera; encounter on

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier Tuesday. This is the first encounter in Kashmir since Sunday after the Indian Army destroyed at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the Line of Control.

Separatists, Kashmiri leaders did not lose their own to terrorism: Governor

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday put leaders of the Hurriyat, mainstream parties and religious preachers in Jammu and Kashmir in his line of fire for using their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism.

Former Odisha cop polishes shoes to protest corruption in police stations

Since October 2 this year, retired Vigilance SP Ujjwal Kumar Brahma has been polishing shoes in different parts of Balasore town to protest against the callousness. Brahma said he has written a small book titled “Police next to Almighty” in Odia to show how much power a common policeman wields in society.

Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border

India and Pakistan will sign an agreement on October 24 to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor. People familiar with developments said the agreement will be inked by officials at the “zero line” on the border – an indication that both sides aren’t keen on holding a formal ceremony with the attendant protocols.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the most fashionable, says Diana Penty

Bollywood actor Diana Penty says she likes to experiment with her looks when it comes to fashion, but at the same time ensures restricting to her aesthetics. The actor, best remembered for her role in Cocktail, opens up about her style mantra, fashion preferences and more.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to BCCI - Stick to a few, strong Test venues

After India produced another imperious performance in front of swathes of empty seats at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here, skipper Virat Kohli called for an end to playing Tests all over the country and said, “We’ve been discussing this for a long time now. In my opinion, we should have five strong Test centres.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 20:49 IST