Army officer killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera; encounter on

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:24 IST

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier Tuesday , ANI reported.

Security forces have cordoned off the area where is encounter is raging.

This is the first encounter in Kashmir since Sunday after the Indian Army destroyed at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in an artillery attack in retaliation to ceasefire violations that were meant to assist infiltrators in Tangdhar sector.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said at least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in the artillery fire which also inflicted heavy terrorist casualties.

Two Indian soldiers were killed in the Pakistani shelling in Tangdhar sector on October 20

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:03 IST