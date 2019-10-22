e-paper
Army officer killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera; encounter on

Security forces have cordoned off the area where is encounter is raging.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
File photo of Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier Tuesday , ANI reported.

Security forces have cordoned off the area where is encounter is raging.

This is the first encounter in Kashmir since Sunday after the Indian Army destroyed at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in an artillery attack in retaliation to ceasefire violations that were meant to assist infiltrators in Tangdhar sector.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said at least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in the artillery fire which also inflicted heavy terrorist casualties.

Two Indian soldiers were killed in the Pakistani shelling in Tangdhar sector on October 20

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:03 IST

Army officer killed in firing by militants in J&K's Naushera; encounter on

