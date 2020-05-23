News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: BJP, Congress youth wings go all-out to outdo other in Covid-19 relief and all the latest news

May 23, 2020

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP, Congress youth wings go all-out to outdo other in Covid-19 relief

The frontal organisations of both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress are trying to outdo each other in relief distribution and quick response to distress calls during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. Read more

Bengaluru weekly curfew: What’s allowed, what’s not

The ‘weekly curfew’ as part of the phase four of lockdown began in Bengaluru Saturday evening in line with the Karnataka government’s decision to shut down the state completely every Sunday until May 31. Read more

Shardul Thakur hits nets after long break due to Covid-19 lockdown

The first practice session for two months, in the non-red zone of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, was a different experience for India pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday. Read more

Eid Mubarak 2020: How to celebrate Eid amid lockdown 4.0

The holy month of fasting for Muslims around the globe, Ramadan, is coming to a close. After around 29-30 days of fasting, the culmination of Ramadan comes in the form of a grand feast and celebration, better known as Eid ul-Fitr. Read more

Step aside butterflies, there is a new gorgeous flying insect in town. It’s a rosy maple moth

The animal kingdom is full of beautiful creatures and one such amazing insect paid a visit to Rebecca Lavoie. A Twitter user, Lavoie, shared an image of a gorgeous rosy maple moth and now it has mesmerised people. Read more

Bihar girl who carried father on cycle for 1200 km, gets a call for trials

The girl from Bihar who carried her father on a bicycle to native place, got a call from Cycle Federation for trials. The 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari had carried her ailing father on a cycle to Bihar during lockdown. The girl covered a distance of almost 1200 km on the cycle. Jyoti said she is happy to have gotten a call for trials and will be going to Delhi in the next month. Watch more

Apple Glasses ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’ in the works

Apple Glasses have been rumoured for months now and the product is expected to launch between 2021 and 2022. A new leak now suggests that there will be a “Steve Jobs Heritage Edition” of the Apple Glasses. Read more