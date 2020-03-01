News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen from virus-hit Iran and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Centre to take steps to evacuate over 100 fishermen allegedly trapped in Iran due to restrictions imposed in the wake of coronovirus spread in the country. Vijayan, in his letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, said around 60 of the trapped fishermen were from Kerala.

Army officer dies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla while trying to save his dog from fire

An army major and his dog died in a fire incident at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, an official said. Officials said Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals, attached with SSTC Gulmarg, was trying to rescue the dog from the fire that broke out inside his hut.

Want every Jawan to live with family for 100 days a year, says Shah

Home minister Amit Shah said the central government was working to ensure every armed forces personnel could spend at least 100 days in a year with family, while speaking at a function to inaugurate a building for the National Security Guards (NSG) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress leader allegedly abducted, murdered in Murshidabad

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from south Bengal’s Birbhum district who was found dead on Saturday night was abducted and murdered, said family members and a party colleague.

‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divide the society by whipping up communal tensions and said the national capital was ‘burning’, in an apparent reference to the communal riots that took at least 42 lives in three days between February 23 to 25.

Dr. Seuss 116th birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts and inspiring quotes from the bestselling author

Famous for writing some of the most loved children’s books and inspiring four generations of children, Dr Seuss created memorable characters like The Lorax, The Grinch, Horton, Whoville and more. On his 116th birth anniversary, here are lesser-known facts and beautiful quotes by the author.

Raveena Tandon takes an auto to niece’s mehendi ceremony, driver turns out to be a fan

Ditching the luxury of swanky cars, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon jumped into an auto to attend her niece’s mehendi ceremony. Raveena took an auto ride with her daughter Rasha. The actor, who is all set to make her comeback into in films with KGF: Chapter 2, took to Instagram to share a video of her journey.

Video of Virat Kohli allegedly using expletives during 2nd Test gain steam

India vs New Zealand: In the replays, Virat Kohli could be seen putting his finger to his lips in a motion to silence the crowd and saying something that social media users said included an expletive. There is yet to be any official word on the incident.

