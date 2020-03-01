Trinamool Congress leader allegedly abducted, murdered in Murshidabad

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:42 IST

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from south Bengal’s Birbhum district who was found dead on Saturday night was abducted and murdered, said family members and a party colleague.

Sufal Bagdi (40) was TMC’s core committee member of Thiba gram panchayat area in Birbhum. His body was found 15-km away in Murshidabad district, with the upper half charred. The Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.

“My husband was murdered by the Bharatiya Janata Party because of old enmity. They even tried to deface the body so that he can’t be identified,” said Shyamali Bagdi, the deceased’s wife. Shyamali is also a TMC member from the Thiba panchayat.

According to family members, Sufal got a call on his mobile around 8 pm on Friday and left home on his bicycle. When he didn’t return till Saturday afternoon, the family thought of lodging a missing complaint with the Labpur police station in Birbhum.

“When we were going to the police station we got a call from Burwan police station in Murshidabad. We were asked to identify a body, recovered by police. It was my husband’s body,” said Shyamali.

The deceased’s family members are yet to lodge any missing diary or a murder complaint with the police.

“We rushed to the hospital to identify the body. We didn’t get the time to lodge any complaint. We will lodge a complaint against the BJP after reaching home on Sunday night,” said Shyamali. The family members were at Kandi hospital in Murshidabad where the autopsy was taking place, till reports last came in.

A local TMC leader, too, alleged the involvement of the BJP in the incident.

“We have information that our leader was abducted somewhere between Duttabagat and Kirnahar area in Birbhum. Local BJP leaders are involved in the incident of abduction and murder,” said Sahin Kaji, president of the TMC-led Thiba gram panchayat.

Local BJP leaders of Murshidabad, however, rubbished the allegations.

“None of our party activists are associated with the crime. Let the police investigate. The truth will come out,” said Gouri Shankar Ghosh, BJP’s Murshidabad (North) organisation district president.