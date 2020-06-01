News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala eases norms but curfew in containment areas till June 30 and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala eases norms but curfew in containment areas till June 30

The Kerala government on Monday announced a series of measures to ease lockdown 5.0 but decided to enforce curfew in containment areas and made entry passes mandatory for all inter-state travels. Read more

On resuming international flight ops, minister Hardeep Puri cites ‘several factors’

Domestic passenger flight services resumed in the country from May 25 after a break of two months since the first lockdown was announced on March 25. Read more

With 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra crosses 70,000-mark

Maharashtra on Monday breached the 70,000-mark with 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 70,013. Read more

‘They are the most defining pair of modern era,’ Sri Lanka legend in awe of India’s batting stalwarts

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has weighed in on two of India’s most prolific batsmen – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – calling them the most defining pair of the modern era. Read more

IIT Delhi lays down policy for graduating batch, offers ‘early graduation’ option

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has laid down a policy for the graduating batch to ensure future plans of students do not get impacted due to the lockdown and is offering them an “early graduation” option, officials said. Read more

Vivo launches its new flagship X50 series: Here’s all we know so far

Vivo has announced three phones under its new flagship X50 series - the Vivo X50, the Vivo X50 Pro and the Vivo X50 Pro+. Read more

Screening your pages, the #bookstagram way

With dazzling pictures, simple-to-understand book reviews and all things books, bookstagrammers have formed a niche that helps out readers, one at a time. Read more

Watch | Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record

After Centre announced Unlock 1, Thackeray talks about starting colleges and schools in the state. Thackeray also answers why shops, markets are allowed to open but not malls. Watch the video for more.