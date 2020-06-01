Kerala eases norms but curfew in containment areas till June 30

kerala

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:54 IST

The Kerala government on Monday announced a series of measures to ease lockdown 5.0 but decided to enforce curfew in containment areas and made entry passes mandatory for all inter-state travels.

Making the announcements, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a decision on religious places will be taken after June 8 after consulting with the Centre.

Opposition parties and religious leaders have asked the government to open shrines saying it was creating a big spiritual vacuum. The government has also allowed marriage functions in Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and other auditoriums but guest list should not exceed 50 persons.

Inter-district buses will be allowed to operate but no standing will be allowed. A decision on dining in restaurants will be taken after June 8, the chief minister said.

The CM said no big gathering or meeting will be allowed in the state adding that relaxations were meant to ease difficulties but not to celebrate. On three-wheelers, two persons can travel and in taxi four including driver will be allowed. Similarly, film shooting can also begin but they will have to ensure a crowd of not more than 50 persons.

The CM reiterated that inter-state travellers will have to register in government website and obtain a pass. But people who come for brief visits and business travel are exempted but they will have to produce travel details for this. “We can’t take chances now. More than 75 per cent of the state’s cases are from outside,” he said.

In containment areas (121 hotspots in the state), curfew will be imposed till June 30 and only emergency services will be allowed. “In containment areas, lockdown will be complete. It will be a curfew. There is no room for any complacency in such areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 57 new cases, taking the total to 1,326. Out of 57 new cases, 27 are expatriates and 28 have came from other states. Among infected are an Air India employee and a health worker. The state reported 11 deaths so far.

The CM also said online education will be encouraged in a big way. Online classes for all schools began on Monday, he said adding a decision on educational institutions will be taken only after July.