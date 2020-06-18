News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought

The ministry of railways on Thursday said its PSU, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), has decided to terminate its contract with Chinese firm, Beijing National Railway Research & Design Institute of Signal & Communication, for work pertaining to signalling, citing delays. Read more

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur

The Congress on Thursday decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur, a day after nine MLAs, including three from the BJP, withdrew support from the government. Read more

‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb

Indian soldiers involved in the bloody clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley were not unarmed but soldiers at the border do not use firearms in faceoffs, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday. Jaishankar’s tweet was a comeback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘s attack that asked the government to spell out who had ordered unarmed soldiers to go to the standoff point. Read more

Medics to the World: Latvia unveils 20 feet high sculpture honouring medical workers

Sculptor Aigars Bikse has paid tribute to the health care workers around the globe, for their relentless efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, by installing a six-metre-tall (20 feet high) statue of a medical worker with her arms outstretched in Riga, Latvia. Read more

Elephants brothers Jasiri and Faraja’s friendly fight in the mud is a treat to watch

How many times have you tried those WWE moves on your sibling and landed in trouble for accidentally hurting them or yourself? Well, this video of two elephant brothers may just refresh your memory about those pretend-fights with your sibling. This video shows two young elephants having some fun in the mud and makes for a lovely watch. Read more

Robert Pattinson says he looked to Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. as inspiration for The Batman

Actor Robert Pattinson is foraying into the superhero genre with the upcoming film, The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, it will see him play the caped crusader alongside a long list of other talented stars. Read more

Apple to manufacture new iPhone SE in India: Report

Apple seems all set to manufacture the new iPhone SE in India, as reported by The Information (via Apple Insider). This move by the iPhone maker will likely result in it avoiding the heavy tax that is added on smartphones imported into the country. However, it is not necessary that this move will result in Apple reducing the cost of iPhones in India. Read more

‘Hadn’t seen anything like it before,’ Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia

India batsman Rohit Sharma has spoken about the importance of fans during a cricket match, highlighting the how the buzz generated by people allow the players to feel the electricity and thus, get further involved in the game. Read more

China blames India; Jaishankar Vs Rahul; no jawan missing: Latest updates

China has once again blamed India for the violent faceoff in Ladakh that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. Meanwhile, a massive political war has broken out with Rahul Gandhi questioning who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit back saying that it is a long standing practice to not use firearms during a faceoff. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has clarified that no Indian soldier is missing after the Monday night faceoff. Watch the full video for all the updates.