‘Hadn’t seen anything like it before,’ Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia

cricket Updated: Jun 18, 2020
India celebrate their win against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup
India celebrate their win against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup
         

India batsman Rohit Sharma has spoken about the importance of fans during a cricket match, highlighting the how the buzz generated by people allow the players to feel the electricity and thus, get further involved in the game. Although cricket is set to resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-Test series from July 8, in a bio-secure environment, there is no estimate as to when will fans be allowed to enter the stadiums in capacity.

“You never realize you’re playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans,” Rohit said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

As far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, there is no update regarding their next assignment, but Rohit feels the crowd factor is a huge element in a live cricket match. Narrating India’s famous win against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Rohit revealed how fans had turned up in numbers to celebrate with the team.

“I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I hadn’t seen anything like this before. You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel, seeing all of those supporters, I felt that it is the fans’ passion and love that keeps the team going,” he said.

