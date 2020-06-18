Robert Pattinson says he looked to Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. as inspiration for The Batman

hollywood

Actor Robert Pattinson is foraying into the superhero genre with the upcoming film, The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, it will see him play the caped crusader alongside a long list of other talented stars.

However, to prep for his role and to join the superhero universe, he got some inspiration from the other camp. In an interview with Healthy For Men magazine, Pattinson said he looked to Marvel stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. as examples.

“In every project I’ve ever taken on, I’ve come into it wanting to learn and achieve new things. That’s usually in the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality to me; but taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting,” he said about undergoing a physical transformation to play Batman.

Robert also called the Avengers trinity, the ‘true warriors of the superhero genre’. “Any actor will go through periods where they’ll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script, or the expectations that go with it... You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre -- Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans -- and wonder if you’re putting yourself in the wrong place. And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about,” he said.

“It’s all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required,’ he explains. ‘And past that, so much of it is letting the special effects and on-screen exchanges produce the real magic. Overall, it’s just very exciting’,” he added.

Starring alongside Robert in the film will be Zoe Kravitz as Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis and others.

Robert’s next release will be Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. It is scheduled for a late July release.

