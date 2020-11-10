News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Ruling coalition retains both seats in Jharkhand and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jharkhand by-polls: 3rd member of Soren family elected in a ruling alliance show

The ruling allies Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress retained their assembly seats in the Jharkhand by-polls on Tuesday, even as Basant Soren, youngest of the three sons of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, became the third person of the political family to become a member of the current Jharkhand assembly. Read more

BJP juggernaut steamrolls Gujarat by-elections, wins all 8 seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has won all eight assembly seats in Gujarat, termed its performance a trailer of sorts before the 2022 assembly polls whereas the Congress wondered how it could not convert the “palpable public anger” that it had claimed to have spotted, into votes. Read more

Twitter’s new feature to curb spreading of misinformation: Here’s how it will work

Twitter wants you to see, retweet and like only that news that are legit and doesn’t spread misinformation. While it has been working on that front already, it’s latest efforts now come in the form of expanding “misinformation” labels on misleading tweets. As mentioned by TechCrunch, Twitter has developed a new feature that will pop up a “misleading information” label on a tweet that is already labelled as misinformation, whenever you try to like it. Read more

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: ‘You got a huge problem’, Gautam Gambhir points out worrying factor for Delhi Capitals top order

Delhi Capitals decided to leave out Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI for the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Read more

Was Kajal from Hum Paanch a ‘90s LGBT icon’? Ekta Kapoor reacts to theory, says ‘you wish’

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday responded to a social media post claiming that the character Kajal Bhai, from the popular 90s sitcom Hum Paanch, was an ‘LGBT icon’. Ekta dashed the fan’s hopes, and said that Kajal was simply a ‘non-conformist’. Read more

They missed going to Disneyland’s roller coaster, so they build one in the backyard. Watch

Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown all the Disney theme parks were closed. But that didn’t stop this family from California from making their own joyride right in the backyard. Shared on YouTube, the amazing creation by the LaRochelle family is a sight to behold. The video may make your jaw drop in surprise. Read more

Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating ‘one has to be careful and watch’, but added that he’s offering ‘no comments at the moment’. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can’t win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines’ integrity. Watch the full video for more.