IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: 'You got a huge problem', Gautam Gambhir points out worrying factor for Delhi Capitals top order

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: ‘You got a huge problem’, Gautam Gambhir points out worrying factor for Delhi Capitals top order

IPL 2020: “With Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, you got two guys who are very similar. They have a very similar approach towards their batting,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir.
File image of Gautam Gambhir.
         

Delhi Capitals decided to leave out Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI for the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. DC decided to continue with Marcus Stoinis at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan as his opening partner, Ajinkya Rahane and captain Shreyas Iyer being the middle-order batsmen. But former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that having Rahane at no 3, and Iyer at no. 4 could pose a problem for DC. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“With Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, you got two guys who are very similar. They have a very similar approach towards their batting,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Yes, Shreyas Iyer can be really dominating but we have not seen that in the last couple of games. When Prithvi Shaw is there, you get something different. When your no. 3 and no. 4 are very similar, then you got a huge problem if you don’t get off to as really, really quick start,” Gambhir added.

“If you look at Sunrisers, when Kane Williamson bats at no. 4, Manish Pandey bats really aggressive. Here, Rahane at no.3 and for some reason, Shreyas Iyer and Rahane are batting together, who is going to be the one guy who is going to be the aggressor,” he further said.

“I see no one at the moment because both of them are very, very conserative. This is why we are saying if Delhi had Prithvi Shaw at 3, then Shreyas Iyer can take the role of the banker which he has been playing for the last few games,” he added.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. Trent Boult struck on the first ball, dismissing Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck.

