e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / They missed going to Disneyland’s roller coaster, so they build one in the backyard. Watch

They missed going to Disneyland’s roller coaster, so they build one in the backyard. Watch

About 20 feet tall and with a 400 feet long track, the ride is based on the popular Disneyland roller coaster Matterhorn Alpine Escape.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the roller-coaster built by the LaRochelle family.
The image shows the roller-coaster built by the LaRochelle family.(YouTube/Magictecture)
         

Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown all the Disney theme parks were closed. But that didn’t stop this family from California from making their own joyride right in the backyard. Shared on YouTube, the amazing creation by the LaRochelle family is a sight to behold. The video may make your jaw drop in surprise.

The video posted on the family’s channel, Magictecture was first shared on October 31. The project was the exclusive brain-child of brothers Sean and Michael LaRochelle. About 20 feet tall and with a 400 feet long track, the ride is based on the popular Disneyland roller coaster Matterhorn Alpine Escape, reports Napa Register. Coming from a family of architects and engineers, Sean and Michael received a lot of help from their other siblings and parents. The ride was built on the backyard of their parents’ house. The building of the roller coaster started in March and was completed on August.

“We couldn’t get to Disneyland during quarantine, so we brought Disneyland to us. Check out our version of Matterhorn: Alpine Escape! The most elaborate and detailed backyard roller coaster ever built,” explained the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the amazing clip and experience the magic yourself:

The 46-second-long video has garnered more than 20,000 views and still counting. The LaRochelles also dropped another elaborate video showing the whole ride from a bird’s-eye-view.

People dropped many appreciative comments for this incredible feat. Many lauded the creativity and hard work of the LaRochelle family.

“For a backyard coaster, this is absolutely insane. Well done,” wrote a YouTube user. “WOW! As a roller coaster engineer and someone whose built a backyard coaster I am BLOWN AWAY. This is absolutely incredible guys, I can’t wait to see this go viral,” commented another.

“Quick question. How much for one ride?” asked a third. “Did you put an animatronic in there! Insane,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this feat? Will you take a ride on this roller coaster?

tags
top news
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In