News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Sunni Board offers to surrender claim in Ayodhya dispute but has 3 conditions and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sunni Board offers to surrender claim in Ayodhya dispute, has 3 conditions

Hours before the Supreme Court concluded the 40-day hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, the Ayodhya mediation panel submitted its final report to the five-judge bench outlining what has been described as a settlement agreement, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Javadekar defends BJP’s use of nationalism in campaigns

Union minister Prakash Javadekar defended the BJP’s use of nationalism in the campaign for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls and said it was done all over the world. He also called the opposition “ideologically bankrupt” for continuing to raise questions on issues linked to nationalism.

Turned away by hospital, woman delivers triplets in Bihar hospital compound

A 30-year-old woman in Bihar’s Araria district on Wednesday gave birth to triplets in the compound of the government-run Raniganj Referral Hospital that had minutes earlier allegedly refused to admit her, officials said.

‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin

Reviving the debate over the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa after 75 days of hospitalisation in 2016, DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday turned it into a campaign issue in the assembly bypolls.

Bald is beautiful and bold: Baldies vow to flaunt balding, form an association in Kerala

One may not expect a dearth of unions and associations in Communist-ruled Kerala and latest to join the rank is a community to boost confidence in balding men and to further protect them from the stigma surrounding hair loss. Nearly 500 men have come together to form a collective and to register an organisation to protect their interests.

‘I also feel frustrated and angry’ - MS Dhoni reveals how he remains calm on the field

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his being calm on the field in tense situations. The wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to three ICC titles - World T20 in 2007, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. But the 38-year-old revealed that even he sometimes feel ‘angry’ and ‘frustrated’ on the field, but has learnt to control his emotions.

Fractured movie review: A harrowing Hitchcockian thriller for you to discover on Netflix

Brad Anderson can direct films like Fractured — his latest, out on Netflix — in his sleep. So as a fan of his work, it came as a bit of a letdown that the filmmaker appeared to have done just that. Armed with exactly the sort of Hitchcockian premise that you’d expect from one of his films, Fractured wastes a deviously inviting set-up in favour of a rather by-the-numbers conclusion.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:57 IST