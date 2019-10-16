‘I also feel frustrated and angry’ - MS Dhoni reveals how he remains calm on the field

cricket

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his being calm on the field in tense situations. The wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to three ICC titles - World T20 in 2007, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. But the 38-year-old revealed that even he sometimes feel ‘angry’ and ‘frustrated’ on the field, but has learnt to control his emotions on the field to help his side remain calm. Speaking in an interview to Republic World, he said: “I also feel frustrated, disappointed and angry. I also feel the irritation if things do not go our way.”

Dhoni further added: “But its all about how do you channelize that. It is about whether the frustration was leading to something wrong for the team. I feel equally emotional I feel angry at times I feel disappointed but what is important is none of these are constructive.”

The right-handed batsman went on to add that he is just like ‘everyone else’ but has learnt to control his emotions “better than some of the other individuals”.

“What needs to be done at the moment is more important than any of these emotions. I am just like everyone else but I just control my emotions slightly better than some of the other individuals,” Dhoni said.

The keeper further added that Indians thrive on emotions. “But we Indians are emotional and we thrive on emotions, but I always felt my emotions should be in my control and it will help me think about the process than the result as results put you under pressure,” he said.

Dhoni has been away from international cricket duties since India crashed out of the World Cup after losing the semifinals against New Zealand. The cricketer did a two-week stint with the Indian Army, and was not included in the away series against West Indies. The keeper was also not selected for the T20Is against South Africa at home, and if reports are to be believed, he will also not be included in the squad for the home series against Bangladesh in November.

