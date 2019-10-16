Bald is beautiful and bold: Baldies vow to flaunt balding, form an association in Kerala

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:56 IST

One may not expect a dearth of unions and associations in Communist-ruled Kerala and latest to join the rank is a community to boost confidence in balding men and to further protect them from the stigma surrounding hair loss. Nearly 500 men have come together to form a collective and to register an organisation to protect their interests.

The collective — with men from 35 to 50 years of age — in making is yet to coin a name for its movement but the motives have been clearly laid out.

“We haven’t decided name and asked members to suggest one. Some of them have suggested All Kerala Bald -Headed People’s Association and others came out with another, Bold Baldies Association of Kerala. We have called a meeting on October 27 in Malappuram to decide the name and adopt a constitution for our organisation,” said Muneer Bugari, baldies’ collective chairman. Bugari is an Australia-returned businessman.

Bugari said that the collective will come together to take the issue of balding in men ‘head-on’ and work towards eliminating the taboo around it. “Many baldies have a complex and they run after wig companies, hair-fixing firms and alternate medicine practitioners. Our endeavor is to make them confident enough. Bald is beautiful and they should take it head on — is our mantra,” said Bugari.

After registering, the organisation will conduct exclusive cultural and sports programme for its members. Bugari said all members will also take a vow not to hide their bald and flaunt it proudly.

More than 250 people are active in the collective and another 250 from various parts of the state have informed Bugari about their participation in the meet. He said many celebrities have also pledged their support to the fledgling organisation.

“Some of the recent studies state that bald men are more focused and stronger. Besides sharing our common problems, we will instill confidence among our members that we are more than anyone else,” another member Abdul Rasheed said.

Rasheed added that many hair-fixing companies are minting money by exploiting baldies.

“Some of them really cheat people. There is no quick-fix solution to contain baldness, But these firms are making millions by conning bald people. We will try to put an end to their exploitation,” another member said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:54 IST