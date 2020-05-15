e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, paves way for opening liquor shops in TN and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, paves way for opening liquor shops in TN and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, paves way for opening liquor shops in TN

The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for reopening of state-owned liquor vends in Tamil Nadu by staying a Madras High Court order which had ordered their closure on the grounds that there was violation of guidelines, such as social distancing, meant to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895

Delhi reported 425 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 8,895 including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 patients who have recovered, according to data from the Delhi health department. Read more

‘Ensure migrants don’t travel on foot’: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked state officials to set up teams in every police station area to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Elephant uses a stick to scare away angry rhino. Watch incredible video

They’re two huge animals and it would be hard to pick which would win in a battle between them. This video shows just that - an interesting fight between an elephant and a rhinoceros. It’s not just the fight that makes the clip interesting. Read more

This is Diljit Dosanjh’s yummy and easy cheat day pancake recipe

With government mandated lockdowns in place on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing the domestic side of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Read more

Migrants’ walk of despair continues despite Shramik trains: Who’s to blame?

Migrant labourers in the country continue to walk back to their native villages. This despite the government arranging special Shramik trains for transporting stranded migrant labourers. So are why migrant labourers still on the road desperately trying to reach their native villages? Who is to blame for the plight of the migrant labourers? Watch Congress’ Gourav Vallabh & BJP’s Charu Pragya discuss the issue with Hindustan Times’ Chetan Chauhan & Aditi Prasad. Watch here

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In