This is Diljit Dosanjh’s yummy and easy cheat day pancake recipe

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:31 IST

With government mandated lockdowns in place on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing the domestic side of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. From the likes of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan, practically every Bollywood actor has displayed their culinary skills on their Instagrams. And not too far behind the bandwagon is, Punjabi singer and Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh, who amid lockdown has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish and most recently the actor made pancakes for his cheat day meal.

The Phillauri actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dancing out of happiness on Bella Ciao, the title track of Spanish show Money Heist, originally titled La Casa de Papel on Netflix. He then begins to share his recipe for pancakes in the clip.

The caption in the video reads: “Cheat day di khushi.” In the end of the video, he is heard saying: “Guys enjoy! I am enjoying my pancake”. “Pancake. Mitha Mitha (sweet sweet)... Pesh Hai (here it is) A#cheatday,” he captioned the video, which ended with a picture of his dish and his signature line “I need my spoon.” On the professional front, Diljit was last seen on screen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

