News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Terror-related incidents, infiltration came down in 2019, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 21:00 IST

Terror-related incidents, infiltration came down in 2019: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

There was a 30% dip in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and a decrease in the number of infiltrations into the Valley as compared to last year, the region’s police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday. Read more.

From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020

This new year, you will see changes in the way you shop and bank and will have to pay more for certain vehicles. There will be new rules which will have a big impact on the way you use your ATM card as well. Read more.

Exploitation rampant in Malayalam cine world, judicial panel tells Kerala govt

Justice Hema Commission, appointed by the Kerala government two years ago after the alleged sexual assault of a leading actor of Malayalam cinema, has found serious discrimination and exploitation in film industry, people familiar with the development said. Read more.

Cold spell continues in north India but winds from Bay of Bengal hold hope

Easterlies have started improving the severe cold spell which was impacting northwest India for nearly a fortnight now. According to the IMD, the wind direction changed from north-westerly to easterly (which brings moist air from the Bay of Bengal) which led to a marginal rise in the minimum temperature this morning. Read more.

Rajasthan Royals take a cheeky dig at Ravichandran Ashwin regarding ‘Mankad’ comment

Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler and the match changed completely as KXIP ended up winning the contest. While Ashwin was criticised for his act, the then KXIP captain stood his ground about the issue. And this has given Rajasthan Royals a chance to take a cheeky dig at the off spinner. Read more.

Windows 7 support ends in January. Here’s how you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Microsoft revealed that Windows 7, which was released on October 22, 2009, will see Microsoft discontinue its support so that they can focus on supporting newer technologies and creating better experiences.

Vijay’s next Tamil film titled Master, see first look poster

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film has been officially titled Master, its makers revealed on Tuesday. An official poster was released by the makers on New Year’s Eve. Read more.