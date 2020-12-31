e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / India News / Easterlies bring some warmth, cold spell to abate from tomorrow: Weather department

Easterlies bring some warmth, cold spell to abate from tomorrow: Weather department

The maximum temperature could be 3-4 degrees above what we saw yesterday when there was record low day temperatures across northwest India, a weather department official said.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:09 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The minimum temperature in Delhi was 4.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning.
The minimum temperature in Delhi was 4.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

As people prepare to usher in the New Year, easterlies have started improving the severe cold spell which was impacting northwest India for nearly a fortnight now.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind direction changed from north-westerly (which brought cold winds from the Himalayas to the northern plains) to easterly (which brings moist air from Bay of Bengal) which led to a marginal rise in the minimum temperature this morning.

The minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory was 4.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning compared to 2.6 degree Celsius on Monday morning. Monday was also the coldest day with a maximum temperature of only 9.4 degree Celsius, lowest since 1901.

“When the wind direction is changing, winds are very low making conditions very conducive for fog formation which is why we saw very dense fog yesterday. Today after change in wind direction there was shallow fog all over north India. We are expecting cold spell to abate from tomorrow. The maximum temperature could be 3-4 degrees above what we saw yesterday when there was record low day temperatures across northwest India,” explained Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday at Hisar was 4.5 degree Celsius, 2.2 degree Celsius at Mount Abu, 3.4 degree Celsius at Bahraich, 3.8 degree Celsius at Bhatinda and 4.6 degree Celsius at Ambala indicating a marginal improvement in night temperatures compared to previous days.

“Yesterday, Severe Cold Day conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh; Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over north Jharkhand and West Bengal. There is likely a gradual improvement in Cold Day conditions from today. These severe weather conditions are likely to abate from January 1, 2020, due to change in wind pattern at lower levels,” IMD’s morning bulletin said.

A western disturbance is “seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and neighbourhood in mid tropospheric levels. Under its influence along with interaction with lower level easterlies, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and hail is also likely in major parts of northwest, east and adjoining Central India during January 1 to 3, 2020,” the bulletin added.

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news