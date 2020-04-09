News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief

At a time when the US Navy is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh stressed that it is vital to ensure that operational assets such as warships and submarines remain free of the virus and the navy is combat ready at all times. Read more

Battle against Covid-19 takes political turn in Bengal as BJP, TMC trade barbs

Perhaps unlike any other state, Bengal’s battle against Covid-19, both with regard to prevention and cure of the disease and providing relief during the lockdown, has turned political, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) trading barbs on a daily basis. Read more

17 cops quarantined in Punjab’s Ludhiana after thief tests Covid-19 positive

The station house officer (SHO) of the local Focal Point police station was among those quarantined after the vehicle thief, Saurav Sehgal, 25, was caught and produced in a court on April 5. Read more

Islamic State attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: Report

Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the desert town of Al-Sukhna in Homs province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Read more

Rio Ferdinand recalls rejecting Barca move to remain at Man United

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed he turned down the chance to move to Barcelona in 2008, saying he believed it was too risky as the Catalan club were going through a period of transition. Read more

Nearly 100 KVs, JNVs turn into quarantine, health facilities to fight coronavirus

With the number of Coronavirus patients and suspects rising, nearly hundred of the HRD ministry-run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have turned into quarantine centres and health facilities while these two organizations have identified more buildings which can be used by health authorities incase there is need to isolate more people. Read more

Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too

Several videos and photos circulating on social media show Corona Warriors who are dedicating their time to make face masks at home. Union Minister Smriti Irani is among them. Read more

Fact check: 5G does NOT cause Covid-19, please be rational

Of all the most random things that could be linked together, 5G and coronavirus tops the charts. There are a whole lot of terribly silly rumours doing the rounds of the internet about 5G being responsible for Covid-19. Read more

Feeling demotivated? These 10 quotes by iconic personalities and their journey will inspire you

We are living in the times of social distancing and it is not easy. The world battles a global pandemic and an indefinite lockdown as of now and our day-to-day life has changed at so many levels. Read more

