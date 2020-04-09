Nearly 100 KVs, JNVs turn into quarantine, health facilities to fight coronavirus

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:43 IST

With the number of Coronavirus patients and suspects rising, nearly hundred of the HRD ministry-run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have turned into quarantine centres and health facilities while these two organizations have identified more buildings which can be used by health authorities incase there is need to isolate more people.

According to data accessed by HT, as many as 60 KVs and 33 JNVs are already being used as quarantine facilities in places ranging from Balasore to Bidar to Tinsukia and Joshimath.

According to an official, the JNV Sangathan, which alone runs 645 schools has offered 400 schools to authorities which alone can be used to isolate 2.5 lakh persons.

As the COVID-19 crisis had begun to unfold, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had directed the two organizations to assess how they could provide infrastructural support in the fight to combat the virus.

There are over 1100 KVs and several of them are already being used to house those suspected of having come in contact with an infected person.

According to the official data, buildings in 60 KVs from 26 different regions under which these schools are classified have been taken over by state or defence authorities leading the fight against coronavirus.

For instance, in the Agra region alone four KVs – AFS Sarsawa, AFS Chandinagar, SSG CISF Surajpur and No 2 Hindon have been taken up by authorities combating the virus.

Similarly, another four schools in Baroda, Ahmedabad Cantt and Jamnagar have turned into isolation centres in Gujarat while two schools have been taken up by authorities in the Bangalore region.

Buildings in ten KV schools have been taken up in the Chandigarh region alone while another seven are being used in the Jammu region.

Two KVs – 39 Bn G T C Varanasi and Balia – in the Varanasi region are also providing infrastructure support. Among other regions in which authorities have taken up KV buildings include Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Ernakulam, Tinsukia, Mumbai, Ranchi and Raipur.

Similarly, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which runs the JNVs has offered around 400 Schools with capacity of isolating around 2.5 lakh persons spread over 400 districts.

There are 645 JNVs all over India with one school in every district.

When contacted, NVS commissioner B K Singh said the quarantine and other facilities were already being utilized in 33 Schools.

“NVS is also contributing in mitigation of impact of Covid 19 by offering around 400 Schools with capacity of isolating around 2.5 lakh persons spread over 400 districts. Already in 33 Schools it is functioning,” Singh told HT.

Anticipating impact of pandemic Covid 19, we preponed the internal exams and concluded these exams by 18th March. So academic session was completed and by 21st March, summer vacation was preponed and rescheduled from 21st March to 25th May.

Due to lockdown, around 20-25 students on migration under Hindi speaking to non Hindi speaking and vice versa, in around 170 schools could not travel due to cancellation of trains.

“ In view of this unforeseen situations, migrated students staying in different campus are being facility of messing, library, smart classes, games, TV etc. However campus has been locked down for outside entry,” he added.

We understand the anxiety of parents and accordingly students are being facilitated video call, text message and calls free of cost to their parents, the senior official said.

Significantly, not just schools, the railways also has worked to turn its coaches into isolation wards. Five star and other hotels have also been pressed into service. A senior official said that even iconic hospitals like Samrat and Asoka are being used as a facility to lodge doctors.