News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain in Delhi today and all the latest news

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain today

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather office has predicted “light to very light” rainfall over the next few days with “break monsoon-like conditions” likely to set in from mid-next week. Read more

US families sue Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, accuse them of aiding terrorism in Afghanistan

Families of US soldiers and civilians, who were killed or severely wounded in Afghanistan, have sued some of the world’s largest banks, including the Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Danske Bank, for helping terrorists carry out their attacks. Read more

Spiral movie review: Chris Rock's silly Saw reboot swears by stupidity

Gaudily directed, poorly performed, and egregiously ignorant of its weighty themes, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a missed opportunity that not only scoffs at the older films in the franchise, but also bungles its attempts to win new fans. Read more

'There were at least two or three misunderstandings': Laxman identifies 'pattern' in India batsman's untimely dismissals

India began Day 2 of the first Test against England really well, with their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul adding 97 runs for the first wicket. Read more

British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet

The name of a British DJ was recently turned into a meme after he appeared for an interview. Read more

Assam, Mizoram ministers meet after July 26 border clashes: What was discussed

Assam & Mizoram governments held talks to resolve the border dispute. This was the first meeting between both states since July 26 border clashes. Watch more