Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain today

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather office has predicted “light to very light” rainfall over the next few days with “break monsoon-like conditions” likely to set in from mid-next week.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 26.5°C and the maximum temperature was 35.3°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 92. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 99 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity is likely in the Delhi region. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and be in the satisfactory to the moderate category for next three days.”