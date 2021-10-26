News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Cong meet today to discuss strategy for internal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress meet today to discuss strategy for internal polls

Congress leaders will meet on Tuesday to strategise the membership drive for internal organisational elections at various levels next year, besides registering a protest against the Centre over the rise in prices of essential items and fuel. Read more

24-hour water cut in Mumbai from today

Mumbai's water supply will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to repair works to be taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes. Read more

Angelina Jolie in strapless black dress gives another jaw-dropping moment at Rome Eternals photo call

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has been giving back-to-back bombshell looks on the red carpet. And now, she had yet another jaw-dropping moment in Rome when the Eternals actor stepped out for the Marvel film's photocall. Angelina posed in front of the shutterbugs wearing a form-fitting black dress worthy of the red carpet. Read more

'It was a big mistake playing him': Hogg names India player who should not have played against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg lashed out at Team India's selection for their T20 World Cup opening encounter against Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side lost the marquee clash by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday and Hogg named one India player whose selections, according to him, was ‘a big mistake.’ Read more

Huawei Band 6 Review: Comfortable, looks good and gets the basics right

The Huawei Band 6 comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect to see on a budget fitness tracker under the ₹5,000 mark. This fitness tracker has a lot of competition in this price segment, so should you pick the Huawei Band 6 over the rest? Here’s what we think. Read more

Salman Khan twins with Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash, Isabelle Kaif also attends. See pics

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth on Monday, a day before the latter's birthday. Read more

Tesla market value breaches $1 trillion mark for first time ever. Details here

Tesla may still only be present in a handful of countries across the world but the EV giant has further consolidated its dominance and lead in the world of electric mobility with its market value recent crossing the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever. Read more