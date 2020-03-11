News updates from Hindustan Times at 9AM: Fuel prices see a cut in Delhi, petrol down by Rs 2.69 at Rs 70.29 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel prices see a cut in Delhi, petrol down by Rs 2.69 at 70.29

The residents of the national woke up to post-Holi cheer as the fuel prices in Delhi went down by over two rupees on Wednesday. Read more

With Kamal Nath govt on edge, Congress, BJP step up efforts to guard flock

The Congress and the BJP moved in to guard their leaders as the tussle over fight for power in Madhya Pradesh is now down to numbers, with 22 Congress legislators, including six ministers, tendering their resignations. Read more

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s properties under ED’s scanner

Properties in Delhi and Mumbai and paintings belonging to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, who was arrested for money laundering on Sunday, are under the enforcement directorate’s (ED) scanner. Read more

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits: Will Congress loss be BJP’s gain?

Jyotiraditya Scindia was expelled from Congress following his resignation. While the Congress legislature party thanked the party high command for this decision during a meeting held on Tuesday, his exit is seen as a huge blow for the Congress, especially since it comes at a time when the party is struggling to give a new shape to its organisation. Read more

Milind Soman remembers his days at RSS shakha, says he’s ‘baffled’ by communal connotations

Model-actor-athlete Milind Soman was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his youth, he has revealed in his new memoir, Made in India. Read more

Road Safety World Series: Six 4s, Three 6s - Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - Watch

Irfan Pathan was the star performer for India Legends as they cruised to victory over Sri Lanka legends in their second game in the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Tuesday. Read more

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging but that’s about it

Oppo’s Reno series stood out for the unique shark fin camera and premium design. Things have changed on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro which offers a more subtle design with punch-hole selfie cameras. Read more