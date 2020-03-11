e-paper
Fuel prices see a cut in Delhi, petrol down by Rs 2.69 at 70.29

Diesel will be sold across Delhi at rupees 63.01, down by rupees 2.33.

business Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fuel prices have been on the decline since February 27 on international trends.((Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
         

The residents of the national woke up to post-Holi cheer as the fuel prices in Delhi went down by over two rupees on Wednesday.

The price of petrol per litre in Delhi on Wednesday went down by rupees 2.69 at rupees 70.29.

Diesel will be sold across Delhi at rupees 63.01, down by rupees 2.33.

On Monday, petrol prices slipped below rupees 71-mark for the first time in eight months.

In Delhi, petrol prices dropped to rupees 70.59 a litre, the lowest since early July 2019.

The rate of diesel on Monday was cut to rupees 63.26, according to a price notification of state-owned firms.

Fuel prices have been on the decline since February 27 on international trends. Petrol prices have in all fallen by rupees 1.42 a litre since then and diesel rates have dropped by rupees 1.44 per litre.

