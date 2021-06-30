News updates from Hindustan Times: Heatwave-like conditions likely to continue in Delhi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi weather: Heatwave-like conditions likely to continue today

Delhi is likely to continue witnessing heatwave-like conditions on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 43 degrees Celsius, which was the highest recording this year, with IMD classifying it as the first heatwave day this season. Read more

Maharashtra Covid vaccination rate has dropped, says health minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the Covid-19 vaccination rate has dropped amid a short supply of doses, even as the state plans to inoculate more than one million people every day. Read more

Kate Middleton in ₹5k stylish red blazer wows at Euro 2020 with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took their seven-year-old son, Prince George, to watch England play their latest football match at the Wembley Stadium. Read more

Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam promises to fix your grainy video calls with DSLR-like image quality

Dell has launched a new high-end 4K webcam, the UltraSharp Webcam, that can, according to the company, deliver DSLR-like image quality. Read more

'They tend to fail on a consistent basis': Curtly Ambrose highlights India's mistake in ICC events

West Indies legendary fast bowler Curtly Ambrose on Tuesday pondered over the reasons behind India's struggles in the ICC events and said that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team may be changing their game plan in the knockouts, which may be affecting their performances in the big games. Ambrose's remarks came just a few days after India lost to Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. Read more

Nasa shares first air-to-air pics of supersonic shock wave interaction in flight

“Who knew breaking barriers could look so good?” this is how a latest share by Nasa on Instagram reads. The space agency posted first air-to-air images of a supersonic shock wave interaction. And, they’re incredible. Read more

When 12-year-old Avika Gor revealed where her Balika Vadhu earnings go, said she had ₹5000 saved up

Actor Avika Gor became a household name after playing Anandi in the hit television show Balika Vadhu over a decade ago. She celebrates her birthday on June 30. Read more