Nasa shares first air-to-air pics of supersonic shock wave interaction in flight

“Who knew breaking barriers could look so good?” this is how a latest share by Nasa on Instagram reads. The space agency posted first air-to-air images of a supersonic shock wave interaction. And, they’re incredible.

Along with the images, Nasa also shared a descriptive caption to inform more about the pictures. “When aircraft fly faster than the speed of sound, shockwaves travel away from them and are heard on the ground as a sonic boom. With exceptional clarity, @NASAAero captured the flow of these shock waves from supersonic aircraft in 2019, and for the first time, the interaction of the shocks in flight,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they describes that the original image is monochromatic and shown in the first two pictures as colorized composites. The space agency concluded their caption by sharing, “This same imaging system is being prepared to capture data crucial to validating the design of our X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology X-plane, which will fly supersonic, but will produce shockwaves in such a way that only a quiet thump may be heard.”

Take a look the entire post shared on Instagram:

Since being posted some five hours ago, the share has gathered more than 5.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of amazed comments from people.

Many wrote “Wow” to express their reactions. “That’s incredible,” expressed an Instagram user. Some also shared fire emoticons to showcase their responses.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON