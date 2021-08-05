News updates from Hindustan Times: Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect's oath ceremony and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

S Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's oath ceremony

India will be represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday. Read more

MK Stalin to launch 'doorstep healthcare' scheme in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', a 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. Read more

Aditi Govitrikar's sister Arzoo accuses husband of domestic violence: 'He had a Russian girlfriend'

Actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, saying the 'gaalis, violence and infidelity had become unbearable'. Arzoo, the sister of Aditi Gotvitrikar, has appeared in the film Baghban and the television show Naagin 2. Read more

‘I didn’t knock Mamata’s door’: Jawhar Sircar explains his entry into politics

In the latest edition of The Interview, former chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar speaks to Hindustan Times and talks about his relations with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Watch more

'England would be smiling; India could beat themselves': Former Eng pacer feels R Ashwin 'should have’ played 1st Test

That India decided to leave out their leading spinner in Test matches, R Ashwin out of the Playing XI for the series opener in Nottingham sparked a debate and raised a few eyebrows. Read more