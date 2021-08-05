Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect's oath ceremony and all the latest news
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect's oath ceremony and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

S Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's oath ceremony

India will be represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday. Read more

MK Stalin to launch 'doorstep healthcare' scheme in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', a 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. Read more

Aditi Govitrikar's sister Arzoo accuses husband of domestic violence: 'He had a Russian girlfriend'

Actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, saying the 'gaalis, violence and infidelity had become unbearable'. Arzoo, the sister of Aditi Gotvitrikar, has appeared in the film Baghban and the television show Naagin 2. Read more

‘I didn’t knock Mamata’s door’: Jawhar Sircar explains his entry into politics

In the latest edition of The Interview, former chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar speaks to Hindustan Times and talks about his relations with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Watch more

'England would be smiling; India could beat themselves': Former Eng pacer feels R Ashwin 'should have’ played 1st Test

That India decided to leave out their leading spinner in Test matches, R Ashwin out of the Playing XI for the series opener in Nottingham sparked a debate and raised a few eyebrows. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP