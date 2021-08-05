MK Stalin to launch 'doorstep healthcare' scheme in Tamil Nadu. Details here

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', a 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. The chief minister will be inaugurating the 'healthcare at doorstep' scheme virtually, via video conferencing, in the Krishnagiri district, according to reports which cited officials familiar with the matter at the state's health department.

The doorstep healthcare scheme in Tamil Nadu will be launched simultaneously across seven districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, shortly after its launch today. According to a government order, the ambitious scheme aims to cover on launch 1,172 health sub-centres, 189 primary health centres, and 50 community health centres across 50 universal health coverage blocks in the state.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to reporters of the initiative, said that the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' or the doorstep healthcare scheme aims to not only provide required medications at the doorsteps of the citizens but also take medical services right to their homes.

After launching the doorstep healthcare scheme, chief minister MK Stalin will be personally taking stock of the medical supplies that will be sent to the residences of those patients diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes, news agencies reported, adding that a special focus will also remain on those patients and senior citizens in the state who require physiotherapy.

Stalin took charge as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu earlier this year on May 7, after his party -- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- came to power after ousting the erstwhile All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led government in the latest state assembly elections. Assuming his charges amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Stalin had instructed his team to focus on containing the virus spread and augmenting the health infrastructure in the state on priorit