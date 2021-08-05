Aditi Govitrikar's sister Arzoo accuses husband of domestic violence: 'He had a Russian girlfriend'

Actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, saying the 'gaalis, violence and infidelity had become unbearable'. Arzoo, the sister of Aditi Gotvitrikar, has appeared in the film Baghban and the television show Naagin 2.

Arzoo Govitrikar had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband in 2019.

"Yes, I have filed for divorce," she told a leading daily. "Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn't continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn't come out because I didn't want my bruises to be seen."

She continued, "Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don't know if they're together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice."

She also accused him of hurling 'casteist abuses' at her and that she started suffering 'blackouts'. Siddharth countered in the same report, "Let Arzoo say what she wants. I don't want to say anything."