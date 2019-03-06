Actor Arzoo Govitrikar files domestic abuse case, husband claims she was practising for a crime show

Bollywood starlet Arzoo Govitrikar, sister of model-actress Aditi Govitrikar, has reportedly filed a case against her husband, businessman Siddharth Sabharwal, claiming domestic violence. The complaint was filed last month and Arzoo has also submitted CCTV footage for proof.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Arzoo moved out of her house a few weeks ago after what she termed was “another round of brutal assault” in her complaint. Filed on February 19, Arzoo claimed in the complaint that she had an argument with her husband on February 15 over his alcohol consumption, after which he “dragged her inside the bathroom around 4 am and hit her viciously”. Arzoo had reportedly submitted CCTV footage to the police as proof supporting her complaint.

The tabloid quoted her husband as saying, “It was she who asked me to slap her saying she was rehearsing for a crime show. I will respond to these allegations at the right forum.” The report also claimed that Arzoo has alleged Siddharth had taken sole custody of the couple’s five-year-old son without Arzoo’s consent.

Arzoo has worked in Bollywood films including Baaghban and Mere Baap Pehle Aap and also appeared in the TV show Ek Ladki Anjani Si.

