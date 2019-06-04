Actor Arzoo Govitrikar granted restraining order against husband Siddharth Sabharwal

TV actor Arzoo Govitrikar’s husband Siddharth Sabharwal has been given a restraining order by the court, after the actor filed a domestic violence complaint against him two months ago. The Dadar Metropolitan Court last month ordered Sabharwal to not to enter the couple’s Worli home, Mumbai Mirror reports.

Metropolitan magistrate RM Karade has also warned him to not accost Arzoo, and a copy of the order has been sent to the Worli police station, the report continues.

Filed on February 19, Arzoo claimed in her original complaint that she had an argument with her husband on February 15 over his alcohol consumption, after which he “dragged her inside the bathroom around 4 am and hit her viciously”. Arzoo had reportedly submitted CCTV footage to the police as proof supporting her complaint. She moved out of their house a few weeks ago after what she termed was “another round of brutal assault.”

The Mumbai Mirror report quoted Sabharwal as saying, “It was she who asked me to slap her saying she was rehearsing for a crime show. I will respond to these allegations at the right forum.” The report also claimed that Arzoo has alleged Siddharth had taken sole custody of the couple’s five-year-old son without Arzoo’s consent.

In her complaint, Arzoo said that after another round of arguments on February 22, Sabharwal “spat” on Govitrikar and “repeated the act” when she asked him to stop. Sabharwal was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult with intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting woman’s modesty).

Arzoo, the sister of model Aditi Gowitrikar, married Sabharwal in 2010, after a brief courtship.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:15 IST