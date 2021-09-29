News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in coming days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in next few days

Patchy rains are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming few days, but it was unlikely to be enough for the city to record the wettest September month, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Read more

Bombay HC to hear today Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons

The Bombay high court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh against summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. Last Thursday, the court had asked the ED to respond to Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of the summons. Read more

'Don't think Eoin appreciates it': Dinesh Karthik reveals reason behind Ashwin, Morgan heated argument

R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan had a go at each verbally during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Tuesday. The incident took place in the final over of DC's innings when Ashwin top edged a pull to backward square and was out. Read more

Kapil Sharma says he realised he had depression through media reports: ‘Paper walo ka bhala ho’

Comedian and television host Kapil Sharma has revealed that his wife Ginni Chatrath was his biggest support when he battled depression around 2017-2018. He said that even he had no clue what he was going through at the time. Read more

Kate Middleton is a Golden Goddess at No Time To Die premiere, Daniel Craig calls her jolly lovely

Is it a Bond Girl or the Duchess of Cambridge? This is the question many asked as Kate Middleton arrived on the red carpet to attend the world premiere of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, in London. Read more

Mumbai Indians revive campaign with 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Five-time and two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians snapped their three-match losing streak with a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Watch more

