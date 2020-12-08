News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:59 IST

Agencies to investigate Christchurch shooter’s stay in India

Indian intelligence officials said on Tuesday that they will look into 2019 Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant’s three-month stay in India. The agencies will try to know the places he visited and people he met, officials said on condition of anonymity. Read more

Oppn leaders to meet President on Wednesday to seek repeal of farm laws

Leaders from different opposition parties are likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the ongoing farmers’ agitation and also express their concerns over the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September and seek their repeal. Read more

China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties

China has cancelled the joint launch of a commemorative stamp with India amid the ongoing military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘I’ll see if I can play the tour match,’ Virat Kohli reveals plans ahead of first Test

The India captain Virat Kohli lifted the trophy after his team won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The third T20I in Sydney did not go India’s way as the visitors fell short by 12 runs while chasing the target of 187 set up by Australia in Sydney. Kohli smashed 85 runs in 61 balls - becoming the only Indian batsman to register a fifty in the match - but his fiery innings was not enough to see India through. Read more

Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she holds her book’s cover in her hands for the first time

Priyanka Chopra is super excited about her upcoming autobiography, titled, Unfinished. The actor shared a new picture on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her fans how she cannot wait to get her hands on the book. Read more

From most tweeted emojis to most liked tweet: Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020

As 2020 approaches its end (fortunately), many people are reminiscing about what this whirlwind of a year has meant to them. Now, Twitter India has shared a few posts recapping some big happenings of 2020. The tweets, shared with the hashtag #ThisHappened2020, will not only help you remember the year better but may also leave you feeling a little nostalgic. Read more

Watch: India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues

As the border tension between India and China continues, Russia blamed Western powers for the stand-off. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that ‘devious policies’ of Western nations were trying to draw India into ‘anti-Chinese games’. He added that the US is pressurising India to weaken its partnership with Russia. Watch here