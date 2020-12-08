e-paper
Home / It's Viral / From most tweeted emojis to most liked tweet: Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020

From most tweeted emojis to most liked tweet: Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020

From Amitabh Bachchan’s Covid-19 diagnosis to actor Vijay’s selfie, here is a list of the ‘Golden Tweets of 2020’.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:48 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter India shared these tweets with the hashtags #ThisHappened2020.
Twitter India shared these tweets with the hashtags #ThisHappened2020.(Twitter/@TwitterIndia)
         

As 2020 (fortunately) approaches its end, many people are reminiscing about what this whirlwind of a year has meant to them. Now, Twitter India has shared a few posts recapping some big happenings of 2020. The tweets, shared with the hashtag #ThisHappened2020, will not only help you remember the year better but may also leave you feeling a little nostalgic.

“We’re still not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened,” wrote Twitter India while sharing this thread on their very own platform on December 8. Their tweet captured netizens’ attention, garnering nearly 1,500 likes and many comments. What truly sparked a whole lot of chatter on the micro-blogging platform were the ‘Golden Tweets of 2020’, aka, the most retweeted, liked and quoted tweets of the year.

Check them out here, and let us know if you expected the same or were you surprised by any of the shares:

The most retweeted tweet of 2020 was a selfie actor Vijay took with his fans in February. “Thank you Neyveli,” read the text shared alongside the photograph.

The most liked tweet of 2020 was by Virat Kohli. The beloved cricketer shared a picture with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, announcing her pregnancy. The text shared alongside the snapshot read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

Amitabh Bachchan had the most quoted tweet of 2020. The share was about the actor’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Can you guess what the most tweeted emojis of 2020 were? Don’t worry if not, Twitter India has shared a list.

From #IPL2020 to #DilBechara, here are the most tweeted sports and movie hashtags of 2020.

Last but not least, #Binod became the most tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year. Does that even surprise you?

From the most retweeted tweet in politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the most retweeted tweet in sports by M.S. Dhoni, you can read more about Golden Tweets on Twitter India’s blog post:

What are your thoughts on the share?

