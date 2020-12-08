From most tweeted emojis to most liked tweet: Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:48 IST

As 2020 (fortunately) approaches its end, many people are reminiscing about what this whirlwind of a year has meant to them. Now, Twitter India has shared a few posts recapping some big happenings of 2020. The tweets, shared with the hashtag #ThisHappened2020, will not only help you remember the year better but may also leave you feeling a little nostalgic.

“We’re still not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened,” wrote Twitter India while sharing this thread on their very own platform on December 8. Their tweet captured netizens’ attention, garnering nearly 1,500 likes and many comments. What truly sparked a whole lot of chatter on the micro-blogging platform were the ‘Golden Tweets of 2020’, aka, the most retweeted, liked and quoted tweets of the year.

Check them out here, and let us know if you expected the same or were you surprised by any of the shares:

The most retweeted tweet of 2020 was a selfie actor Vijay took with his fans in February. “Thank you Neyveli,” read the text shared alongside the photograph.

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020

2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The most liked tweet of 2020 was by Virat Kohli. The beloved cricketer shared a picture with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, announcing her pregnancy. The text shared alongside the snapshot read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had the most quoted tweet of 2020. The share was about the actor’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Can you guess what the most tweeted emojis of 2020 were? Don’t worry if not, Twitter India has shared a list.

#ThisHappend:

You teared-up with joy, LOL 😂

You prayed 🙏

You continued to show up with love 😍

And to be absolutely honest, even when life deserved a different finger, you bravely gave it a thumbs up 👍

Well done, you! We are not crying, you are crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q8dQU5TEXX — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

From #IPL2020 to #DilBechara, here are the most tweeted sports and movie hashtags of 2020.

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉



खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Last but not least, #Binod became the most tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year. Does that even surprise you?

Hey @SlayyPoint, how's #Binod? Would you please let him know just how much he memes to folks on Twitter? #ThisHappened, #Binod became the most Tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year. https://t.co/QSCuhNtS6O — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

From the most retweeted tweet in politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the most retweeted tweet in sports by M.S. Dhoni, you can read more about Golden Tweets on Twitter India’s blog post:

Congratulations on making it till the end of this Thread and this year, #ThisHappened2020 https://t.co/eYCGTKezjY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the share?