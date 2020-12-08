India vs Australia: ‘I’ll see if I can play the tour match,’ Virat Kohli reveals plans ahead of first Test

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:12 IST

The India captain Virat Kohli lifted the trophy after his team won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The third T20I in Sydney did not go India’s way as the visitors fell short by 12 runs while chasing the target of 187 set up by Australia in Sydney. Kohli smashed 85 runs in 61 balls - becoming the only Indian batsman to register a fifty in the match - but his fiery innings was not enough to see India through.

Despite the defeat, Kohli looked positive after the match and said that the Indian team has improved a lot in the longest format than they were the last time they had visited the country. Kohli also indicated plans to play in the Tour match.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif feels 26-year-old India batsman is ‘frittering away his chances’

Kohli will only be playing the first Test in Adelaide in the four-match Test series as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said: “We need to take the same competitive attitude into the Tests, and having played here a few times, we can score runs as well. Once it’s time to capitalize and score, we need to do that session by session.”

“I’m sure the current side is stronger than last time (Test matches) and I’ll see if I can play the tour match,” he added.

Fans will hope that Kohli plays the Tour match so that they can see a glimpse of the India captain’s batting before he has to depart back home.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara clean bowled for a duck with ‘an absolute beauty’ against Australia A

Meanwhile, addressing what went wrong in the match, Kohli said: “At one stage when Hardik started going we thought we could pull it off. The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would’ve made it easier for Hardik.

“We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high. I feel the crowd was a factor as well, it’s always giving you a dimension of motivation.

“Our crowd pulls us through sometimes, and Australia’s too, and we as players feed off the crowd’s energy,” he signed off.